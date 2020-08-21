Migos Rapper's Appeal Bid Tossed In Missing Jewelry Case

Law360 (August 21, 2020, 5:07 PM EDT) -- Migos rapper Offset lost his chance Thursday to appeal allegations he's unlawfully possessing $350,000 worth of gold and diamonds belonging to a metropolitan Atlanta jewelry store, as the Georgia Court of Appeals dismissed his request for review as being five days too late. Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, was accused by Guven's Fine Jewelry in August 2019 of not paying for or returning a 36-carat platinum diamond necklace and three diamond-and-white-gold tennis bracelets collectively worth $359,490. The jewelry store won a default judgment against Cephus in May after he failed to respond to the contract breach and conversion...

