NLRB's Own Workers Accuse It Of Sham Bargaining

Law360 (August 21, 2020, 4:34 PM EDT) -- The union representing staff in the National Labor Relations Board's Washington, D.C., headquarters has accused the agency tasked with facilitating private-sector labor relations of playing hardball with its own workers. The NLRB Professional Association filed a grievance earlier this month claiming the agency stalled negotiations for a new collective bargaining agreement by proposing to nix key worker protections in their last deal while refusing to make concessions. The grievance, which the NLRBPA filed after the board called off negotiations, could lead to arbitration between the union and the board. These sham negotiations show NLRB Chairman John Ring and General Counsel Peter...

