Hyatt Says TravelPass Trying To Block Key Antitrust Evidence

Law360 (August 21, 2020, 6:49 PM EDT) -- Hyatt Corp. has blasted TravelPass for allegedly attempting to withhold key information that the hospitality company says is needed to debunk the booking outfit's antitrust claims against Hyatt and other hotel chains. Hyatt argues that TravelPass Group LLC had no legal basis to unilaterally redact the names of companies that gave it access to hotel room inventory while hotel chains, such as Hyatt, allegedly schemed to block online travel agencies from gaining that information, according to a filing on Texas federal court on Thursday. According to the hotel chain, TravelPass' attempt to block Hyatt and others from discovering which companies gave...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS