Court Gives Nod To Frontier Ch. 11 Plan, Noteholder Deal

Law360 (August 21, 2020, 9:49 PM EDT) -- A New York bankruptcy judge approved cable provider Frontier Communications Corp.'s $11 billion Chapter 11 plan Friday, overruling noteholder challenges to a $65 million settlement of objections that other lenders had raised to a previous version of the plan. Following an all-day electronic hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain said he would approve Frontier's plan and a settlement with first- and second-lien noteholders that had drawn objections from senior noteholders, who had said the lienholder claims were too legally weak to rate such a large payment. Frontier filed for Chapter 11 protection in April, saying issues with integrating recent acquisitions, "fierce"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS