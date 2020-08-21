NextHealth Marketer Charged in $60M Kickback Scheme

Law360 (August 21, 2020, 6:42 PM EDT) -- A pharmacy marketer has been charged in a $60 million health care kickback scheme, accused of helping a pharmacy and laboratory services company recruit physicians, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Vinson Woodlee, 68, was indicted Wednesday by a Northern District of Texas grand jury for one count of conspiracy to pay and receive health care kickbacks and three counts of soliciting and receiving health care kickbacks in connection to his work with NextHealth between 2012 and 2018, according to court documents. He faces up to 35 years in prison. NextHealth would identify the most profitable prescriptions on the market...

