Watchdog Stands By Report On DHS Illegal Appointments

Law360 (August 21, 2020, 4:03 PM EDT) -- Congress' watchdog is standing by its findings that the top two officials at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security were improperly installed to their posts, rebuffing the department's scathing request to withdraw the recent report. Thomas H. Armstrong, general counsel for the U.S. Government Accountability Office, refused to rescind the office's decision finding that the appointments of Chad Wolf and Ken Cuccinelli to the top two spots at DHS violated political vacancy rules, saying Friday that DHS "did not identify any material errors of fact or law" in its response. "GAO will modify or reverse a prior decision or opinion only...

