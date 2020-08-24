FCC Agrees To Extend C-Band Reimbursement Deadline

Law360 (August 24, 2020, 2:10 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission has extended a deadline for cable systems to choose how they want to be compensated as part of the agency's reorganization of a swath of satellite spectrum called the C-band, after some trade groups and nonprofit organizations urged the agency to either pause or delay the decision due date. In a Thursday order, the FCC partially granted the request of the Society of Broadcast Engineers to extend the Aug. 31 deadline for certain earth station owners to choose between accepting a lump sum in lieu of reimbursement for the actual costs of migrating their earth stations to...

