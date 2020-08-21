DOL To Scale Back Its Use Of Nonbinding Guidance

Law360 (August 21, 2020, 7:57 PM EDT) -- The Labor Department said Friday that it rescinded thousands of guidance documents and posted others in a central website, implementing an executive order President Donald Trump signed in October to promote governmentwide transparency. The DOL will publish a rule in the Federal Register defining what sort of documents it considers guidance and rescinding any that it doesn't post to the website, it said. The rule stresses that the materials must be made available to the public so people can know the agency's legal interpretations of the laws it enforces. Guidance is problematic if it is used to impose requirements without going...

