Duracell Inks $2.2M Deal To Exit Defective Flashlights Suit

Law360 (August 21, 2020, 9:51 PM EDT) -- Duracell has agreed to pay $2.2 million to end a suit alleging the company defrauded customers with flashlights whose batteries drained even when turned off, the putative class of buyers said in a California federal court bid for preliminary approval of the deal Thursday. The class, which would be certified for the settlement, includes about 192,000 flashlight buyers who would score between $6 and $8 per package of the Duracell LED flashlights they purchased, according to the bid for approval. The buyers argued that the difference between full recovery — were they to risk trial — and the anticipated settlement payment...

