L'Oreal Aims To Sink 'Waterproof' Face Brush False Ad Claims

Law360 (August 21, 2020, 5:09 PM EDT) -- L'Oreal USA Inc. has slammed a suit from a customer who alleges it falsely advertised a face brush as "waterproof," telling a California federal court that her claims the brush should have worked indefinitely fly in the face of common sense. In a motion to dismiss filed Thursday, the company called Nicole Marroquin's suit baseless, saying that the Clarisonic face brush she purchased worked as advertised for even longer than the one-year express warranty promised and that she cannot have expected it to remain waterproof, or for the battery to last, in perpetuity. "If diamonds are forever, then reasonable consumers know...

