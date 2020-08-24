EEOC, Farms Ink $325K Deal To End Thai Worker Bias Case

Law360 (August 24, 2020, 8:39 PM EDT) -- Two Washington farms that recently beat a suit by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission alleging they discriminated against Thai guest workers have agreed to pay $325,000 to settle the decade-long case before the commission plowed forward with a planned appeal. Green Acre Farms Inc. and Valley Fruit Orchards LLC struck an agreement with the EEOC to settle the agency's suit alleging they discriminated against the guest workers on the basis of their race and national origin by subjecting them to intolerable working and living conditions in violation of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, according to a consent decree...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS