Pa. Firm Beats Drexel Tuition Debt Suit At 3rd Circ.

Law360 (August 21, 2020, 7:48 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Friday refused to revive a federal debt collection lawsuit against Pennsylvania attorney J. Scott Watson, reasoning that there was no proof he knowingly sent notices seeking unpaid tuition to a former Drexel University student's old address. A three-judge panel dealt a blow to Philip Tiene, who lodged a Fair Debt Collection Practices Act complaint against Drexel and Watson over attempts to collect on nearly $10,600 in tuition Tiene purportedly owed. Tiene claimed Watson violated the FDCPA by using an incorrect residential address from Drexel's system to send a notice that Drexel was taking legal action in Philadelphia...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS