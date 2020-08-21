US Agrees To Consider Sea Turtle Protections By 2023

Law360 (August 21, 2020, 9:47 PM EDT) -- The U.S. government on Friday agreed to review whether to protect certain areas important to the survival of endangered green sea turtles after environmental groups accused it of blowing through a deadline to do so years ago. In a settlement filed in D.C. federal court, the Center for Biological Diversity along with other environmental groups and the U.S. government proposed a plan to put to rest the accusations that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and National Marine Fisheries Service had failed to take action to protect the turtles in violation of the Endangered Species Act. Under the terms of the...

