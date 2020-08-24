Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Court Looks To Streamline Dispute Between IQVIA And Veeva

Law360 (August 24, 2020, 11:02 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge has combined and paused a pair of pending cases in a dispute between health care data companies IQVIA and Veeva Systems, leaving a third case with dueling trade secrets and antitrust claims to move ahead.

U. S. Magistrate Judge Mark Falk issued an order Friday that combined a suit with monopolization and other claims against IQVIA and a competing suit seeking a declaration that it has not violated antitrust law.

The same order stayed the consolidated case and said an earlier suit accusing Veeva of stealing trade secrets that also includes antitrust counterclaims against IQVIA should...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!