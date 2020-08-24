Court Looks To Streamline Dispute Between IQVIA And Veeva

Law360 (August 24, 2020, 11:02 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge has combined and paused a pair of pending cases in a dispute between health care data companies IQVIA and Veeva Systems, leaving a third case with dueling trade secrets and antitrust claims to move ahead. U. S. Magistrate Judge Mark Falk issued an order Friday that combined a suit with monopolization and other claims against IQVIA and a competing suit seeking a declaration that it has not violated antitrust law. The same order stayed the consolidated case and said an earlier suit accusing Veeva of stealing trade secrets that also includes antitrust counterclaims against IQVIA should...

