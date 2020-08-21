SEC Says There's 'No Dispute' Biotech Brass Broke Law

Law360 (August 21, 2020, 9:22 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday sought partial judgments against the chief executive officer and chief financial officer of biotechnology company Osiris Therapeutics Inc., telling a Maryland federal judge that there was no good faith argument to be made that the men didn't violate federal securities law by scheming to cook the company's books. In motions filed Friday, the federal securities regulator told U.S. District Judge Catherine C. Blake that she should give it a win on six of its 15 claims against Lode Debrabandere, Osiris' CEO, and Philip Jacoby, the company's chief financial officer. The SEC asked Judge Blake to...

