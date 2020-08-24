DC Circ. Says EB-5 Investors Had Enough Risk To Get Visas

Law360 (August 24, 2020, 6:39 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit has determined that five immigrant investors' financial contributions to a senior living facility were risky enough for them to qualify for EB-5 visas, rejecting U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services' denial of those visas. A panel of three judges said Friday that USCIS failed to adequately explain why the immigrants' investments in Mirror Lake Village LLC's facility in Washington state didn't meet the criteria for an at-risk investment when the investors could only sell back their interest in the company if it is financially successful. Because the investors' sell-back options are dependent on the company's financial performance, they are...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS