ITC Will Shape Impact Of Bill Targeting Licensing Co. Suits

Law360 (August 24, 2020, 5:38 PM EDT) -- A recently introduced bill aimed at restricting the ability of patent licensing companies to bring U.S. International Trade Commission cases has the potential to trip up those suits, though its effectiveness may hinge on how the ITC interprets the measure, attorneys say. The Advancing America's Interests Act, H.R. 8037, introduced Aug. 14, is described by its sponsors as a way to keep the trade forum, which can ban imports of infringing products, from being abused by companies that are in the business of licensing patents. Attorneys who follow the ITC say the bill's measures tightening the requirements for filing suit at...

