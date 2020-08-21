Omega Asks Fed. Circ. For Higher Royalty In $4.6M IP Win

Law360 (August 21, 2020, 8:47 PM EDT) -- Omega Patents fired back Friday at CalAmp Corp.'s bid to undo Omega's $4.6 million jury win in a retrial over vehicle tracking technology, urging the Federal Circuit to reverse the district court's decision not to award a higher royalty rate for post-verdict infringement. Omega argued in a response brief that the district court erred by applying the wrong standard in considering its request for an ongoing royalty license at a higher rate than what the jury awarded. While the jury didn't find willful infringement, Omega contends any post-verdict infringement by CalAmp is willful, and so it should come with higher royalties. "Because the district court...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS