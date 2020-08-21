Traders Sue Scotiabank After $127M Spoofing Deal With DOJ

Law360 (August 21, 2020, 10:39 PM EDT) -- A pair of commodities traders sued Scotiabank on Friday after the Toronto-based bank admitted in a $127 million settlement with the U.S. government to an eight-year scheme to manipulate the market for precious metals futures contracts. Casey Sterk and Kevin Maher filed their complaint in New Jersey federal court, accusing the bank of a spoofing scheme that was detailed by the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Commodities Futures Trading Commission on Aug. 19, when the agencies announced Scotiabank had entered into a deferred prosecution agreement and would pay $127.4 million in fines and forfeiture. Regulators said Scotiabank had admitted...

