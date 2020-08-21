AmerisourceBergen Board Looks To Ax Opioid Derivative Suit

Law360 (August 21, 2020, 9:11 PM EDT) -- AmerisourceBergen Corp.'s board of directors is asking a Delaware federal court to throw out claims by shareholders that it ignored "red flags" that opioids the company produced were being diverted, saying in a brief unsealed Friday that it actively sought to curtail misuse of the opioids. According to the brief, which was filed under seal last week, CCAR Investments Inc.'s claims can't stand up, because the company under the board's direction put in place programs to monitor and act against diversion. As such, the suit amounts to a criticism of the effectiveness of those programs, which is not a viable cause...

