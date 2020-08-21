EEOC Urges 7th Circ. To Revive Walmart Sabbath Bias Suit

Law360 (August 21, 2020, 9:27 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on Friday asked the Seventh Circuit to undo a Wisconsin federal court's finding that Walmart had offered reasonable accommodations to a man who refused to work on the Sabbath, arguing that Walmart had offered only subpar alternative positions that did not constitute an accommodation. In January, the district court granted summary judgment in Walmart's favor, finding that the retailer tried to accommodate the prospective employee, who was a practicing Seventh-day Adventist, by offering to help him apply to similar open positions at the store that would have allowed him to avoid working on Saturdays. That...

