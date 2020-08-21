'Empire' Copyright Suit Fizzles On Second Trip To 9th Circ.

Law360 (August 21, 2020, 9:50 PM EDT) -- A man who claims Fox ripped off a concept he came up with to create the network's hit television show "Empire" suffered a blow Friday when the Ninth Circuit, which had previously revived the suit, ruled that a lower court had been right to toss the case again. The three-judge appeals panel wrote in an unpublished opinion that Jon Astor-White had not shown that his unproduced treatment titled "King Solomon" shared enough protectable similarities with "Empire" for his copyright claims to go forward. "The district court correctly concluded as part of the extrinsic test that the two works only share unprotectable...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS