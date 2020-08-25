FCPA Enforcement, Compliance Trends During The Pandemic

Law360 (August 25, 2020, 2:08 PM EDT) -- The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and resulting business disruptions have created uncertainty not only for companies trying to comply with the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, but also for the agencies responsible for its enforcement — the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Even though both agencies announced this spring that they will redirect efforts and resources to combating misconduct related specifically to the pandemic,[1] the DOJ and the SEC have also continued to message publicly that the agencies' commitment to FCPA enforcement has not subsided. In May, for example, representatives from both agencies noted during a public...

