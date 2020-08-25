Calif. Tribe Sues Feds For Water To Perform Boat Ceremony

Law360 (August 25, 2020, 6:25 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation must quickly reverse a "last minute" decision to withhold 7,000 acre feet of water needed for a tribal ceremony or risk running afoul of federal procedure and religious freedom laws, according to the Yurok Tribe of northern California. The federal government, which operates an irrigation system serving farmers and tribes in the Klamath Basin, decided on Aug. 19 to cancel planned water releases from the Iron Gate Dam that the tribe needs for its upcoming ceremonial boat dance, according to a complaint filed in California federal court. Scheduled for Aug. 30, the dance is the final...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS