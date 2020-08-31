What Presidential Election Means For Securities Regulation

Law360 (August 31, 2020, 4:29 PM EDT) -- The upcoming U.S. presidential election in November requires a close look at what a change in administration could mean for the securities industry. This brief video covers the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's examination and enforcement programs with a focus on broker-dealers, whether Regulation Best Interest is here to stay, the U.S. Department of Labor's recent fiduciary proposal, and developments in state regulatory and enforcement efforts. Amy Greer is a partner and co-chair of the North America financial regulation and enforcement practice at Baker McKenzie. Previously, she was chief trial counsel for the SEC's Philadelphia Regional Office. Valerie Mirko is a partner at Baker...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS