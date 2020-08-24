Ariz. Schools Accuse E-Cig Cos. Of Deceptive Marketing

Law360 (August 24, 2020, 6:01 PM EDT) -- An Arizona high school district sued Juul Labs Inc., Altria Group, Inc. and Philip Morris USA over allegations the companies sparked a "youth vaping epidemic" in the community by misrepresenting and downplaying the nicotine content of their e-cigarette products, making many minors addicted to vaping. Tempe Union High School District No. 213 of Maricopa County told a California federal judge Friday that it has allocated significant resources to prevent and correct students' addictive behaviors. Tempe Union said because of the "pervasive" use of Juul products, the school district staff members have been forced to spend more time supervising students to make...

