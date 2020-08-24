Weil, Orrick Lead SPAC Deal For $3.4B Self-Driving Tech Co.

Law360 (August 24, 2020, 2:19 PM EDT) -- Autonomous driving technology developer Luminar on Monday agreed to merge with a private equity-backed special purpose acquisition vehicle to create a single publicly traded entity with an equity value of about $3.4 billion, in a deal guided by Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP and Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP. The agreement sees Gores Metropoulos Inc. — an SPAC sponsored by an affiliate of The Gores Group LLC and Dean Metropoulos of Metropoulos & Co. — merging with Luminar Technologies Inc., according to a statement. The resulting company will retain the Luminar name and will stay listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange...

