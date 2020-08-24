Rapper Kendrick Lamar Faces Copyright Suit Over 'Loyalty'

Law360 (August 24, 2020, 5:15 PM EDT) -- Musician Terrance Hayes sued Kendrick Lamar for copyright infringement in California federal court on Friday, accusing the Grammy-winning rapper of stealing Hayes' song "Loyalty" for his own track of the same name. Lamar's "Loyalty" featured singer Rihanna and won the 2018 Grammy Award for best rap/sung performance, but Hayes claims the song was stolen from his lesser-known copyrighted version. Hayes says that Lamar had access to his track through some mutual collaborators and that the songs share the same composition, with Lamar's version "slowed down through a synthesizer" and combined "with another sample to disguise the copying." Hayes added, "The infringing song...

