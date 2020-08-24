Green Groups Push To End Sunoco Pipeline After Latest Spill

Law360 (August 24, 2020, 5:23 PM EDT) -- More than two dozen environmental groups urged Pennsylvania regulators on Monday to shut down Sunoco's controversial Mariner East pipeline project after reports of the latest in a string of drilling mud spills along the natural gas line's route. In a letter, the groups told the state's Department of Environmental Protection that repeated violations by Sunoco LP and its parent company, Energy Transfer LP, proved the company was unwilling to play by the rules and should be barred from continuing work on the gas pipeline. "Energy Transfer has determined that it is uninterested in complying with Pennsylvania law and would rather pay...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS