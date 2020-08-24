Manatt Adds 2 Ex-FisherBroyles Attys To Boost Fintech Team

Law360 (August 24, 2020, 4:43 PM EDT) -- Manatt Phelps & Phillips LLP announced Monday that it hired away two attorneys from FisherBroyles LLP to join the firm's financial services group and fintech practice as partners. Corporate partner Marc Boiron, 34, and litigation partner Rebecca Rettig, 41, both left FisherBroyles to join Manatt for the "unparalleled platform for our existing and future clients," Rettig told Law360. Manatt's highly regarded fintech team was "one of the reasons we were attracted to the firm to begin with," Rettig said. Boiron added that the "strong practice" features several partners who are involved in blockchain. "We've known about Manatt's fintech practice and Manatt as a whole...

