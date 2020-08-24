Pebble Mine Hits Roadblock Amid Rare Conservative Backlash

Law360 (August 24, 2020, 8:02 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on Monday said it needs more information from the backers of the proposed Pebble Mine in Alaska on how they plan to mitigate environmental impacts in the area, following some unexpected opposition to the project by prominent conservatives. The Corps' Alaska district on Monday posted a letter to Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.-owned Pebble Limited Partnership, asking the company for detailed plans on how it will address the "unavoidable adverse impacts to aquatic resources" that would result in "significant degradation" at the project site in Bristol Bay, Alaska. The Corps, which issued a favorable final environmental impact statement...

