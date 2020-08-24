Robinhood Users Blast 'Game-Like Interface' In Amended Suit

Law360 (August 24, 2020, 8:24 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of Robinhood users beefed up their claims against the trading app on Friday with an amended complaint alleging the app's "game-like interface" attracted inexperienced investors who found themselves locked out of their accounts in early March. The consolidated class action playing out in California federal court has been built upon considerably since claims for negligence and breach of fiduciary duty were first filed on March 4, just days after Robinhood's services were interrupted for nearly an entire trading day that saw an explosive stock market rally. After diversifying their legal teams at the behest of U.S. District Judge...

