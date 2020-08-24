FDIC's Bid For $3M From Lloyd's Came Too Late, Judge Says

Law360 (August 24, 2020, 7:50 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge ruled that the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. cannot collect $3 million in prejudgment interest after prevailing in a $10 million coverage dispute against Lloyd's of London because the FDIC did not seek interest until well after the core issues in the case were resolved. U.S District Judge Timothy C. Batten said Friday that the FDIC cannot ask for the $3 million interest from Lloyd's because it never demanded that amount before the final judgment was entered in a 2016 underlying suit in which Lloyd's was ordered to pay $10 million after FDIC brought claims against its policyholder...

