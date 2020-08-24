UK Co. Can't Deduct VAT Avoided By Suppliers, Court Says

Law360 (August 24, 2020, 7:10 PM EDT) -- The head of a U.K. firm can't deduct almost £550,000 ($720,000) in value-added tax from deals with suppliers that didn't pay VAT because he should have realized they avoided the tax, a U.K. court ruled. Sean Reilly, who directed Peterborough Plant Sales Ltd., should have performed due diligence to investigate the companies that sold him heavy equipment, a First-tier Tribunal said Aug. 18. If he had, he would have discovered that the suppliers were in poor shape financially and likely gave him advantageous deals on equipment because they didn't pay their share of VAT, it said. "We find that there was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS