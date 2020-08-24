Ga. Supreme Court Snuffs Out Bank's $11M Lien Argument

Law360 (August 24, 2020, 8:57 PM EDT) -- The Georgia Supreme Court dealt a blow to Synovus Bank on Monday in its ongoing attempt to collect an $11.3 million debt from the bankrupt owners of a wholesale grain business, deciding the timing of the bank's lien means it can be avoided in the bankruptcy. The court held that a lien on the title of property for a judgment creditor is created the day the judgment is recorded, not issued. And the date of a judgment lien does not relate back to the day the judgment was made, the court held. The court ruling came as a Middle District of Georgia court hears...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS