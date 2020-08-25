FCC Urged To Iron Out 6 GHz Concerns As Band Opens

Law360 (August 25, 2020, 4:30 PM EDT) -- A group of 6 GHz band users has suggested that the Federal Communications Commission coordinate with multiple stakeholders while the agency opens up the 6 GHz band for wireless services, claiming they needed to address issues the FCC has not made rules on. In a Friday letter, six utility and public safety communications organizations — such as the Utilities Technology Council and the American Gas Association — said the FCC needed to confer with a "multi-stakeholder group" after the agency "declined to establish rules on significant issues" surrounding concerns over the FCC allowing unlicensed wireless devices, like Wi-Fi-connected appliances, to use the 6 GHz...

