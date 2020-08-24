Oil Giant Wants Class Claims Cut From $100M Sex Bias Suit

Law360 (August 24, 2020, 10:15 PM EDT) -- Oilfield services giant Schlumberger pressed a Texas federal court on Monday to nix the class allegations in a former rig worker's $100 million sex discrimination and harassment lawsuit, arguing that the worker hasn't shown that any other female colleagues had the same experiences. Field engineer Sara Saidman sued the company in June, seeking to represent a class of dozens of women who worked within Schlumberger Technology Corp.'s male-dominated workforce that Saidman says, like her, were groped, insulted, objectified and even threatened with rape because of their gender. Saidman also claimed that sexual harassment and assault on rigs are "standard operating procedure,"...

