Md. Justices Say Lack Of Expert Testimony Voids Docs' Win

Law360 (August 24, 2020, 10:44 PM EDT) -- Maryland's high court held Monday that if a physician wants to blame a nonparty health care provider in a medical malpractice suit he or she must use medical expert testimony to back such claims, and ordered a new trial in a suit over two radiologists' botched cancer treatment. The Court of Appeals affirmed a lower appeals court's June 2019 decision to order a new trial in a suit accusing Drs. Victor Bracey and Sung Kee Ahn and their practice group, American Radiology Services, of failing to timely notify patient Martin Reiss' urologist of a likely cancerous lymph node, which could've led...

