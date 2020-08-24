AT&T Wants No Pause in AMC's Channel Carriage Dispute

Law360 (August 24, 2020, 9:54 PM EDT) -- AT&T has urged the Federal Communications Commission to deny AMC Networks' request that the agency halt an existing agreement between the two companies in AMC's dispute with AT&T over a new "discriminatory and anti-competitive" carriage agreement for the latter, claiming the FCC has no authority to pause the agreement. In a Friday filing, AT&T Inc. claimed AMC Networks Inc. requested "extraordinary relief" from the FCC to pause a current agreement for A&T to carry and distribute AMC's content. That agreement is set to lapse, and pausing it would keep it alive while AMC's challenge to AT&T's proposed new agreement plays out. ...

