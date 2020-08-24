Commerce Affirms $31M Fine For Iran Sanctions Violation

Law360 (August 24, 2020, 8:21 PM EDT) -- The Bureau of Industry and Security has hit a Singaporean company with a $31.4 million penalty for violating U.S. sanctions by sending equipment to an Iranian gas field, saying the firm's knowing violations and misleading statements justified the penalty. Although initially appearing harsh, additional briefing showed the penalty recommended for Nordic Maritime Pte. Ltd. and its Chairman Morten Innhaug for knowingly exporting "highly controlled" equipment to an American adversary and trying to mislead the bureau was appropriate, Cordell A. Hull, acting undersecretary of commerce in charge of the bureau, said in an Aug. 19 decision. "Respondents' knowing reexport of oil survey...

