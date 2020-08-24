Magnolia Pictures Drops TM Suit Against 'Fixer Upper' Stars

Law360 (August 24, 2020, 6:57 PM EDT) -- Film distributor Magnolia Pictures LLC, which is owned by Dallas billionaire Mark Cuban, is dropping a trademark lawsuit it filed over the planned launch of a "Magnolia Network" by Discovery Inc. and "Fixer Upper" stars Chip and Joanna Gaines. Magnolia Pictures said in a motion filed Friday in the Northern District of Texas that it was permanently dismissing the infringement claims against the Gaineses, their company Magnolia Business Ventures LLC and Discovery, just two months after filing them. No settlement terms or any other details were disclosed in public court documents. A representative for Discovery declined to comment on Monday; representatives...

