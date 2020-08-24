3rd Circ. Says No Immunity For Pa. Judge In Sex Bias Suit

Law360 (August 24, 2020, 8:25 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania state court judge can't claim qualified immunity to duck a former probation officer's allegations that he sexually harassed her and created a hostile work environment when she broke off their relationship, but he can use it to escape her claims that the judge tried to drive a wedge between her and her future husband, a Third Circuit panel ruled Monday. The appellate panel found that for probation officer Crystal Starnes' Fourteenth Amendment, First Amendment and Section 1983 claims, Butler County Court of Common Pleas President Judge Thomas Doerr should have known he was violating a clearly established constitutional right...

