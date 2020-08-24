Stock Photo Agency Says Vape Co. Copied Protected Image

Law360 (August 24, 2020, 7:10 PM EDT) -- An e-cigarette company has been hit with a copyright suit from a stock food photo agency in Texas federal court for allegedly using a copyright-protected picture of ice cream to sell an e-liquid product on the company's website. Stockfood America Inc. claims that New Freedom Vapor used its copyright-protected image without permission. Stockfood America Inc. alleged in Sunday's complaint that Texas-based Dixiecigs LLC, doing business as New Freedom Vapor, and its owner Doris Lanette Yoakley copied and distributed the protected picture to promote its e-cig business. New Freedom Vapor sells e-cig products, including vaporizer kits, e-juice and e-cig batteries, on its website....

