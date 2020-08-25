AirWatch Gets $1.7M In Atty Fees In Remote Access IP Feud

Law360 (August 25, 2020, 5:15 PM EDT) -- Mobile security provider AirWatch has won nearly $1.7 million in attorney fees in a patent lawsuit against it over remote access technology, after a Delaware federal court ruled that the patent owner's "contradictory positions" before the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and the court merited the fees. U.S. Circuit Judge Kent A. Jordan, sitting by designation, on Monday ordered Route1 Inc. to pay $1,666,672.78 to AirWatch LLC and its parent company, VMWare Inc. The judge previously deemed the case "exceptional," meriting the fees based on Route1's interpretation of a key claim in the final phase of the case that conflicted with...

