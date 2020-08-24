Ultra Petroleum Ch. 11 Plan OK'd Over Shareholder Objections

Law360 (August 24, 2020, 10:28 PM EDT) -- A Texas bankruptcy judge confirmed the Chapter 11 plan of oil and gas producer Ultra Petroleum Corp. after more than a week of proceedings in the case, finding that shareholders have no chance to receive a distribution under the plan. In a series of rulings issued Thursday and Friday, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Marvin Isgur said he would approve the plan after hearing hours of testimony from valuation experts presented by Ultra and shareholders fighting for a distribution under the plan. He said the economic realities of the energy market weighed against the equity holders who were arguing there was additional untapped...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS