Attys Accused Of Defaming Ex-Lawyer For Prince's Sibling

Law360 (August 24, 2020, 11:08 PM EDT) -- Members of a defunct Texas-based law firm defamed attorney Justin Bruntjen by telling a sibling of the late musician Prince that Bruntjen had stolen $500,000 from the brother, according to a suit filed Monday in Minnesota federal court. Ward White IV, Kennedy Barnes and their firm, which was known at the time as White Wiggins & Barnes LLP, told Prince's half brother Alfred Jackson that Bruntjen had failed to pay him the money, which was part of a loan Jackson had taken out and that Bruntjen had helped secure, according to the complaint. Bruntjen alleges that White and Barnes were part of...

