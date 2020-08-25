Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Del. Croda Plant Hit With Toxic Chemical Release Suit

Law360 (August 25, 2020, 2:52 PM EDT) -- Residents in neighborhoods in south Wilmington, Delaware, filed a proposed federal class suit late Monday against global specialty chemical maker Croda Inc., citing a local plant's emissions of a known carcinogen and seeking damages and medical monitoring.

The six-count suit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware on behalf of resident Catherine Baker and others, accused Croda's Atlas Point plant near the Delaware River of "dangerous and reckless" emissions of ethylene oxide over a number of years.

Ethylene oxide is listed as a known human carcinogen by the Environmental Protection Agency as well as other U.S. and...

Law Firms

Government Agencies

