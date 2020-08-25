Del. Croda Plant Hit With Toxic Chemical Release Suit

Law360 (August 25, 2020, 2:52 PM EDT) -- Residents in neighborhoods in south Wilmington, Delaware, filed a proposed federal class suit late Monday against global specialty chemical maker Croda Inc., citing a local plant's emissions of a known carcinogen and seeking damages and medical monitoring. The six-count suit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware on behalf of resident Catherine Baker and others, accused Croda's Atlas Point plant near the Delaware River of "dangerous and reckless" emissions of ethylene oxide over a number of years. Ethylene oxide is listed as a known human carcinogen by the Environmental Protection Agency as well as other U.S. and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS