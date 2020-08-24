Calif. Has Jurisdiction Over 1MDB Asset Fight, 9th Circ. Says

Law360 (August 24, 2020, 10:00 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Monday found that a California federal court has jurisdiction over a civil forfeiture case involving a Saudi Arabian businessman allegedly linked to the 1MDB embezzlement scandal, affirming the lower court's refusal to dismiss the suit. Tarek Obaid, the CEO of PetroSaudi International Ltd., had attempted to ditch a U.S. government asset forfeiture suit targeting his 2.5 million Palantir Technologies Inc. shares, worth $2 million when he bought them, by arguing that the Central District of California lacked personal jurisdiction over him and was an improper venue for the litigation. But a three-judge panel held 2-1 on Monday...

