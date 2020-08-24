Uber Must Face Disabled Riders' Claims In Court: 9th Circ.

Law360 (August 24, 2020, 10:33 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Monday rejected Uber's bid to dodge failure-to-accommodate claims from disabled riders who had not downloaded its app, ruling that the riders still had standing to sue as they have actual knowledge that Uber does not offer its wheelchair-accessible service in their city. Uber's wheelchair-accessible services, called uberWAV, are unavailable in New Orleans, according to the suit. Plaintiffs Stephan Namisnak and Francis Falls claim that Uber has therefore deterred disabled riders in the city from using Uber, a violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act, according to the suit. Uber had argued that Namisnak and Falls never downloaded...

