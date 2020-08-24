Texas Supreme Court Approves Twitter Service For Lawsuits

Law360 (August 24, 2020, 8:06 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court announced Monday changes to the Texas Rules of Civil Procedures that will allow lawsuits in the state to be served over Facebook, Twitter, email and other social media sites or technology in circumstances where traditional means of service have failed. Under the new rules, courts will be able to authorize electronic service when service through mail or hand delivery has failed. Before approving electronic service, a court must consider if evidence shows the defendant uses a social media profile frequently enough that it would be "reasonably effective" to serve them electronically, according to the high court's order...

